PR: New partnership to accelerate Maori and Pacific entrepreneurship

Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 - 12:11

A partnership to accelerate the growth and development of MÄori and Pacific entrepreneurship across TÄmaki Makaurau Auckland has been formed between MÄori professional services organisation, HTK Group and GridAKL - the innovation campus based in Wynyard Quarter run by TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited.

The organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to work together to build entrepreneurial capability across the rohe and play an active role in supporting pakihi MÄori and Pacific to thrive.

The partners will explore opportunities to deliver work programmes for MÄori and Pacific entrepreneurs, who are underrepresented in the business community in TÄmaki Makaurau.

Grounded in the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, this partnership is built around the shared mission to grow the number of successful MÄori and Pacific businesses in TÄmaki Makaurau.

Renata Hakiwai, Managing Director of HTK Group says the partnership with Auckland’s economic and cultural agency opens up an opportunity for more MÄori and Pacific businesses to be present at the heart of the region’s innovation ecosystem, to scale up and get access to the country’s biggest economy and to connect with other start-ups and businesses across the region.

"As the country's biggest regional economy, we see TÄmaki as a place that our pakihi MÄori and Pasifika can use to springboard into the national and global economy," says Renata Hakiwai.

"This partnership will elevate the prominence of pakihi MÄori and Pasifika in the economic engine of Aotearoa."

As part of the partnership, GridAKL provides HTK Group with permanent co-working spaces at its start-up campus, GRID AKL/Lysaght at Wynyard Quarter, where HTK Group will lead monthly Auckland-focused MÄori business wÄnanga.

Renata Hakiwai says that the decision to locate HTK Group’s team at GridAKL was driven not just by practical considerations, but also its symbolic meaning.

"Representation matters - our goal is to empower those who may have never envisioned themselves in this space to take the leap. We want to serve as role models for ethical and effective business practices and attract MÄori businesses to join our ecosystem".

TÄmaki Makaurau has a higher number of MÄori entrepreneurs in the information media and telecommunications industry (includes IT and digital tech sectors). However, MÄori businesses employ only 2.9 people on average compared with 24.6 for non-MÄori businesses in the region-.

Nick Hill, Chief Executive of TÄtaki Auckland Unlimited says that the partnership between GridAKL and HTK Group has significant meaning for the region’s strategy to grow the MÄori economy and support businesses to scale up.

"There is a huge potential for MÄori small businesses, with the right support, training and fair access to existing resources across the innovation ecosystem."

"At GridAKL and via its innovation network, we successfully run a number of programmes with MÄori and Pacific entrepreneurs, and we always look to elevate these relationships. The partnership with HTK Group enables us to do so, and we look forward to working with Renata and the team."

"HTK Group has built a reputation for providing excellent business support and running start-up accelerator programmes in other parts of the country and we are delighted to partner with them and bring their unique expertise in working with MÄori and Pacific businesses to TÄmaki Makaurau", says Nick Hill.