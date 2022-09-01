Kapiti Coast District Council welcomes Regional Economic Development Plan

Thursday, 1 September, 2022 - 10:28

KÄpiti Coast District Council has welcomed a unified Regional Economic Development Plan (REDP) that was launched on Monday 29 August 2022.

KÄpiti Coast District Mayor K Gurunathan says that the REDP represents more than 12 months of conversations and mahi across the region, which has included the involvement of 10 councils, iwi, business groups, Te Matarau a MÄui (MÄori Economic Development group), sector groups, place-based groups, and many others.

"Working together has enabled us to align a strategic direction that will help grow the region’s economy and maximise our potential," says Mayor Gurunathan.

"The REDP strategic objectives focus on building resilience in our workforce and infrastructure, supporting a transition to a low carbon economy, enhancing our cultural vibrancy, improving the quality of life for our residents, and building on local opportunities and our competitive advantages to help us shape a future-focused, creative, sustainable, and thriving region that we can all be proud of.

"In addition to regional-wide initiatives such as inclusive employment, social procurement, a MÄori digital hub, Paskifika business development, and a sustainable visitor economy, district-specific programmes for KÄpiti include support for an overarching food and beverage programme and a skills and education hub.

Chair of the KÄpiti Coast Economic Development Kotahitanga Board Neil MacKay says the REDP at its core reflects one of KÄpiti’s key economic development strategy pillars.

"Kotahitanga is about strengthening partnerships and leadership. Improved co-ordination, access to networks, and connections will not only enhance our region’s but our district’s economic wellbeing through this collaborative effort," says Mr MacKay

"The locally identified projects in the REDP are already in development as we progress the implementation of the KÄpiti Coast 2020-23 Economic Development Strategy. The REDP provides wider regional support and a tool to further encourage central government engagement and backing of these important projects."