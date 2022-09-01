Control of Top Energy stays with Consumer Trust

Thursday, 1 September, 2022 - 12:53

Top Energy consumers overwhelmingly want ownership of the company to remain with the Top Energy Consumer Trust.

Trust Chair Yvonne Sharp says over 300 submissions were received during the public consultation period between 13 June and 19 July, with a final decision made on 30 August.

Of these respondents, 95.7% supported continued Trust ownership with other ownership options canvassed including issuing either all or less than 50% of the shares to power consumers.

Ms Sharp describes the response as encouraging and indicative of a trend for support of the Trust model which has been evident in previous reviews.

"The Trust has conducted previous Ownership Reviews in 2000, 2005, 2011 and 2016. In all of these reviews, Trust ownership was supported by the vast majority of submissions received and this trend has continued this time."

"We’re thrilled that many submissions included supportive comments and encouragement on the Company’s performance," she says.