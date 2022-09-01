New World Greymouth store transformation near completion

Thursday, 1 September, 2022 - 14:32

New World Greymouth is in the process of completing its biggest storewide refurbishment since it first opened in 2005.

The store is in the process of being transformed, and once complete, will provide customers with a new shopping experience complete with new storewide Co2 refrigeration, new checkouts, customer services and Lotto areas, a fresh new double entrance which will flood the store with natural light and an enhanced dual car parking areas.

Victoria Boyes, owner of New World Greymouth says, "We’re looking forward to renovations being complete and to offer our customers a new shopping experience. The store transformation has been expected since the first Christchurch earthquake but was delayed due to resources being diverted to more urgent works.

"So, after many years of planning and hard mahi, we’re excited to be nearing the completion of our refurbishment and look forward to sharing it with our customers early next year.

We want to thank customers for their patience during this somewhat disruptive journey."

The storewide refurbishment is set to be complete in 2023 with online shopping scheduled to go live early next year.

New World Greymouth continues to operate Monday - Sunday, 7am - 9pm.