Port of Tauranga announces impending retirement of Director Kimmit Ellis

Monday, 5 September, 2022 - 15:20

Port of Tauranga Limited (NZX:POT) today announced the impending retirement of Mr Kimmitt Ellis, a non-executive Director. Mr Ellis has advised he will not seek re-election at the 2022 Annual Meeting to be held on 28 October.

Mr Ellis has been a Director of the Company since 2013 and is currently Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

Port of Tauranga Chair, Julia Hoare, said the Board had greatly benefited from Mr Ellis’ extensive experience.

"The Board extends its thanks to Kim for his significant contribution during his long tenure. He leaves with our best wishes for the future."