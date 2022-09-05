Lovehoney releases four new advent calendars for 2022

Monday, 5 September, 2022 - 18:52

Lovehoney has returned with its legendary sell-out advent calendars for 2022 with four new additions The range is spearheaded by the 24 day Lovehoney X Womanizer Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar, worth over $730 but priced at $275 This year’s collection also features calendars for penis owners and vulva owners, as well as a lingerie calendar

New Zealand, September 2022 - Christmas is coming and it won’t be the only thing, as Lovehoney launches its brand-new range of advent calendars.

Lovehoney’s bestselling product is back and better than ever, with the Lovehoney X Womanizer Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar the pick of the bunch, supplying over $730 + worth of products for just $275

The calendar features 24 days of fun, featuring a limited edition wand vibrator, bullet, and butt plug, and culminating in the travel-friendly Womanizer Liberty, worth $149.95 on its own.

This year’s range also features a calendar for vulva owners - the Lovehoney X Womanizer 12 Days of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar - featuring over $410+ worth of products for $180.00 The hero of this particular calendar is the Womanizer Starlet 3 ($119.99 on its own), a suction vibrator with sex intensity levels, using the patented Pleasure Air Technology.

For penis owners, it’s the Lovehoney x Blowmotion Calendar, featuring the Blowmotion Dual-Entrance masturbator, which is worth $109.95 on its own. The total worth of the calendar is more than $360, with the likes of a bullet vibrator and stroker included in the 12 doors.

Last but by no means least is the 7 Nights of Temptation Calendar, featuring some of Lovehoney’s most gorgeous lingerie worth over $180. Available for $120, the calendar has 7 doors full of sexy sheer mesh lingerie and accessories, including matching bra set, eye mask, and sheer mesh body, EXCLUSIVE to the calendar.

All of Lovehoney’s advent range is available here.

Johanna Rief, Lovehoney’s Head of Sexual Empowerment, said:

"Our famous advent calendars are back for 2022 and better than ever, with an exclusive collaboration between Womanizer and Lovehoney bringing you sexual pleasure every day leading up to Christmas.

"The festive season is all about celebrating joy, and there is no better joy than sexual happiness, which is why our advent calendars are one of a kind."

Full list of calendars available below

Lovehoney X Womanizer Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar

Lovehoney X Womanizer 12 Days of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar

Lovehoney Blowmotion 12 Days of Play Sex Toy Advent Calendar

Lovehoney 7 Nights of Temptation Lingerie Advent Calendar