New Zealand Automobile Association teams up with InMoment to enhance membership journey

Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 - 10:16

The New Zealand Automobile Association (The AA), the country’s largest motoring club, has partnered with InMoment, the leading provider of Experience Improvement (XI), to launch a transformational experience improvement programme.

With over 1.8 million members, the AA is dedicated to continually improving the service it delivers to members, and by using InMoment’s XI platform hopes to better understand the experience of both new and current members.

The XI Platform will support the AA with multi-channel engagement and through better customer journey analytics will provide the AA with greater clarity on membership renewal and churn drivers. In the long term, the AA will be able to use relationship surveys and real-time feedback to identify areas of improvement, so that the customer experience can be streamlined along moments that matter.

By working in partnership, InMoment and the AA hope to personalise and re-imagine the customer experience and deliver the best possible experience for AA Members.

NZAA’s general manager club developments Dougal Swift said: "Member value is at the heart of everything we do. Continuing to enhance our member experience is something we strive for every day."

"By partnering with InMoment, we’ll be able to better understand member sentiment in the critical first 18 months of Membership, and utilise direct customer insights to tailor the Member experience and comms to enhance member satisfaction, engagement and retention."

David Blakers, InMoment’s managing director of APAC, added: "At InMoment, we know that member expectations have elevated for brands like the Automotive Association. We are thrilled to partner with the AA team as they embark upon this next chapter of their CX transformation."