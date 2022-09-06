NZ Debt Capital Markets Guidelines - Chapman Tripp

Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 - 14:37

The New Zealand Debt Capital Markets Guidelines, released yesterday by the New Zealand Financial Markets Association (NZFMA), are a welcome development which will support the continued growth of New Zealand’s wholesale bond market.

Chapman Tripp Finance partner Luke Ford was a member of the Debt Market Committee which developed the new guidance, together with representatives from banks, NZX participant firms, investors, issuers, NZX and NZFMA.

"Chapman Tripp was pleased to be involved in the development and design of the guidelines, which are voluntary rather than binding but which we expect will be widely adopted as they fulfil an important role," Luke said.

"They address the lifecycle of a wholesale market issuance, from pre-transaction activity to allocations and post-deal announcements. They focus on timely disclosure and good information management, among other best practice advice."