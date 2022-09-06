New research suggests solution to talent shortages

Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 - 15:43

New research suggests infrastructure industry talent shortages could be addressed with trust in the currency of skills rather than just qualifications.

Undertaken for Workforce Development Council Waihanga Rau by Energy Academy, a team founded by Canterbury electricity distributer Orion, the report goes some way to addressing the challenges faced in the water and energy sectors with significant labour shortages.

The report maps learning pathways across water and electricity industries to find commonalities between them that are not currently recognised.

This highlighted new ways to recognise prior learning and grow a strong and mobile talent pool for the infrastructure, water and energy sectors, and that the technology to do so exists today.

Energy Academy Lead Deanna Anderson said "With the current unemployment rate at just over 3 per cent, we need to think differently about how we develop the talent pool we already have to keep up with the demands on our workforce.

"While interventions such as the Reform of Vocational Education (ROVE) work to create a unified vocational education system, the speed of delivery is not keeping up with industry capability demands.

"In response, industries have created their own internal training systems, but these have few mechanisms to recognise training outside each organisation, so diminishing workers’ ability to change jobs, careers and industries."

Anderson is calling on partners to collaborate on testing this concept.

"Creating a mobile talent pool to be able to keep up with the demands on our workforce would require a radical shift in the way organisations collaborate today. The productivity gains would far outweigh perceived risk of losing talent.

"If sectors worked together to build a highly capable talent pool there would be no fear of losing our best workers."

Mike Grumball, GM Assurance for Waihanga Ara Rau says, "exploring a technology solution for competency mapping will have real benefits for all industry sectors, not just Electricity Supply and Three Waters."

To access the report, click here - https://www.energyacademy.co.nz/competency-mapping