Farmers invited to vote for two DairyNZ representatives

Tuesday, 6 September, 2022 - 16:33

From September 19, levy paying dairy farmers can vote for two farmer candidates for DairyNZ’s Board of Directors.

The successful candidates will play a key role in helping create a better future for dairy farmers, by contributing as a board member to the leadership and direction of industry good body, DairyNZ.

The farmer representatives in DairyNZ’s board election are:

Tracy Brown - Waikato Elaine Cook - Bay of Plenty Chris Lewis - Waikato.

Electionz.com returning officer Anthony Morton says farmers will have until October 17 to vote.

"I encourage all dairy farmers to have their say by voting for the candidates they believe can make the best contribution to DairyNZ’s board," says Mr Morton.

"DairyNZ levy payers will receive their voter information pack via email on September 19. Dairy farmers should look out for it in their inbox, as it includes more information about the candidates and voting."

Any farmers who don’t receive their voter information pack by this date should contact electionz.com (phone 0800 666 935).

DairyNZ’s board consists of five farmer-elected directors and three board-appointed directors. Appointments to DairyNZ’s Board of Directors serve a term of three years, with directors retiring by rotation. This year, directors Tracy Brown and Elaine Cook are retiring by rotation.

No nominations were received for one position on DairyNZ’s Directors’ Remuneration Committee position, which reviews and recommends changes to directors’ payments and other benefits. DairyNZ’s board will determine how this vacancy is filled.

The successful board candidates will be announced at DairyNZ’s AGM in Invercargill on October 18 2022.

For more information on candidates and voting, see dairynz.co.nz/agm