2022 REINZ Awards for Excellence - winners announced

Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 - 09:26

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is delighted to announce the following winners from the 2022 REINZ Awards for Excellence - the real estate profession’s annual national awards evening.

Jen Baird, Chief Executive at REINZ, says: "Congratulations to all our finalists and winners of the 2022 REINZ Awards for Excellence. After the challenges of last year which saw our Awards adapted into a virtual ceremony, it was wonderful to come together and celebrate in-person again. Every year we see such a high calibre of entries submitted, and this year was no exception.

"Thank you once again to our remarkable group of finalists and winners who continue to deliver world-class results for their clients and customers," concludes Baird.

The 2022 REINZ Awards for Excellence for saw 41 awards handed out to agents from different sectors of the industry. The full list of awards and their recipients is available below.