Uber partners with AA Smartfuel 'to drive savings'

Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 - 10:14

From today AA Smartfuel cardholders and AA Members will be able to instantly convert their AA Smartfuel discounts into Uber and Uber Eats gift cards

Cardholders can choose to turn all or some of their AA Smartfuel discounts into an Uber gift card - just through a quick process in their AA Smartfuel App.

AA Smartfuel co-founder, Ian Sutcliffe, says it’s exciting to offer cardholders another meaningful redemption option for their AA Smartfuel discounts.

"By choosing to convert AA Smartfuel discounts to Uber credits, we are able to provide New Zealanders with another practical way to save money on a regular expense, putting more dollars back into their wallets," says Sutcliffe.

Uber Eats General Manager, New Zealand Bec Nyst, said: "We know how much of a staple the AA Smartfuel programme is for Kiwis and how much of a win it is to have Uber and Uber Eats gift cards as a redemption offering.

"We also believe it’s a fantastic way for New Zealanders to support their local small businesses by using their Uber Eats points to shop locally at thousands of cafes and restaurants across the country. The partnership will make the next trip from A to B on Uber, or a customer's next takeaway or pickup order on Uber Eats, even cheaper."

The partnership follows Uber announcing gift cards for their rideshare and Eats app to New Zealand for the first time.

Kiwis can order physical and digital cards online as well as from retailers like Foodstuffs (where you can also order fresh groceries on the Uber Eats app) and Countdown. Prezzee and GiftStation will also be selling digital versions of the gift cards.

Gift card denominations range from $5 right up to $500 and can be redeemed directly through Uber’s apps.