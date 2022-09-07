Google announces finalists for the Premier Partner Awards 2022

Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 - 11:12

Waikato-based agency Unbound has made it through as a finalist in the International Growth category in this year’s prestigious Google Ads Premier Partner Awards for the Australia-New Zealand region.

The awards recognise the achievements of the best digital marketing agencies and providers working at the top of their game. Unbound offers a targeted offering of online advertising (PPC), SEO, conversion rate optimisation, analytics and reporting services to clients around New Zealand and the world, including 30 seconds, Winger and Flex Fitness.

Unbound centred its award submission around a recent campaign created for one of its clients, Gallagher. Gallagher wanted to grow in highly-competitive, overseas security markets, particularly in the US and UK and turned to Unbound for help. Unbound helped Gallagher achieve maximum brand exposure and engagement and incredible market growth within a short timeframe. With a 21% year-on-year increase in brand search, a 46% increase in website traffic, and over four thousand conversions, the results speak for themselves.

"We wanted the Gallagher brand to be at the top of customers’ minds and on their screens for when they were ready to engage and purchase," explains Quentin Weber, Unbound owner. "To get Gallagher’s orange and brand messaging in front of the most relevant audience, we used our ads to target and remarket, aiming to explain and educate potential customers about Gallagher’s enterprise security products and build trust through key messaging around Gallagher’s 80 years of experience."

Unbound is part of a select group of digital specialists called Google Premier Partners. Google Premier Partners are acknowledged for maximising campaign success for clients, driving growth by amplifying clients’ campaigns and demonstrating Google Ads skills and expertise through certifications. Unbound is one of only 21 premier partners in New Zealand and the only agency outside Auckland.

"Becoming a Google Partner shows prospective clients you have what it takes to help them grow online," explains Davang Singh, Google Senior Director, Ads Marketing. "For small businesses that have just started out, or even larger firms yet to take their first steps online, it’s reassuring to know they’re working with a reputable provider that’s approved by Google. Being recognised as a finalist places these Partners at the pinnacle of delivering excellent results for their clients and as a great place to work."

Google is celebrating top-performing Partners striving for excellence for their clients and workplace across six categories: Brand Awareness, Lead Generation, Online Sales, App Growth, International Growth and Workplace Excellence.

The full list of finalists can be found at premierpartnerawards.withgoogle.com.