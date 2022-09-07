Maori authorities demonstrate their commitment to kaitiakitanga - Stats NZ

Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 - 11:45

Over half of Mâori authorities, compared with a third of all New Zealand businesses, took actions in response to climate change in the last two years, Stats NZ said today.

Stats NZ’s Business Operations Survey for 2021 asked businesses about impacts of, and their responses to, climate change (see Data sources).

Demand from management, board, or employees was a key reason for undertaking climate change-related actions for 57 percent of Mâori authorities.

In addition, two out of five Mâori authorities reported they acted because they have experienced the physical impacts of climate change.

Around a quarter of MÄori authorities are in the primary industries, and these industries are vulnerable to climate-induced impacts.

"We know that kaitiakitanga - which includes the responsibility that people have for looking after the environment - is a key MÄori value. It appears that MÄori authorities are preparing for and responding to the changing environment," tatauranga umanga MÄori manager Geraldine Duoba said.

In the last two years, MÄori authorities carried out the following actions in response to climate change:

54 percent undertook climate-change related actions 30 percent reduced waste 26 percent developed programmes to offset emissions 17 percent measured direct greenhouse gas emissions.

MÄori businesses prepare for transition to a low-emissions economy More than half (54 percent) of MÄori authorities and around one in three other MÄori enterprises said they were very aware of government policies and programmes to reduce New Zealand's greenhouse gas emissions, compared with 27 percent of all New Zealand businesses. Other MÄori enterprises are businesses that have MÄori ownership, have self-identified the business as a MÄori business, are economically significant, and are not MÄori authorities. MÄori businesses showed their commitment to respond to climate change with a higher proportion of MÄori authorities and other MÄori enterprises planning to take action across all climate change-related actions, compared with all New Zealand businesses. Eighty-five percent of MÄori authorities and 51 percent of other MÄori enterprises said they planned climate change-related actions in the next five years, compared with 45 percent for all New Zealand businesses. "More than three in five MÄori businesses plan to invest in climate change-related actions in the next five years, compared with half of all New Zealand businesses," Ms Duoba said. "This includes investments in lower-emission plant or equipment, building efficiency, digital technology, and staff training." Data sources The results reported here are from the 2021 Business Operations Survey, a sample survey of New Zealand-based businesses with six or more employees that collects information about business practices. In 2021, the survey sample included all MÄori authorities with six or more employees and 175 other MÄori enterprises. Module C of the survey asked businesses about potential impacts and opportunities in responding to and adapting to climate change as New Zealand transitions to a low-emissions economy. Business Operations Survey: 2021 has more data from the survey. Changes to the population for Tatauranga umanga MÄori between 2020 and 2021 Multiple changes were made to the way the population was selected for the Tatauranga umanga MÄori 2021 release. Due to these changes, Stats NZ is only releasing data for the 2020 and 2021 years. A longer times series of data for Tatauranga umanga MÄori will be released later this year. Population changes has more information on changes to the Tatauranga umanga MÄori population for this release. Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files: Mâori authorities demonstrate their commitment to kaitiakitanga in response to climate change Tatauranga umanga Mâori - Statistics on Mâori businesses: 2021 (English) Kua whakakitea e ngâ uepû Mâori tô râtou û ki te kaitiakitanga hei urupare ki te panonitanga huarere Tatauranga umanga Mâori - Statistics on Mâori businesses: 2021 (te reo Mâori) CSV files for download