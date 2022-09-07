Former Deloitte CIO joins Boomi's Board of Directors - Boomi

Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 - 12:39

Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the appointment of former Deloitte CIO Larry Quinlan as an independent, non-executive member of its Board of Directors.

"We’re thrilled to have Larry as part of our board and strategic counsel, where he will bring his proven expertise to help us navigate through our next phase as a company," said David Meredith, CEO at Boomi. "Boomi's recent launch as a standalone organisation - coupled with our category-leading technology and rapid customer growth - provides us the opportunity to continue to build an unparalleled leadership team."

As the former Global Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Deloitte, Quinlan held responsibility for the $45B professional services firm’s technology strategy and operations, overseeing more than 10,000 information technology (IT) professionals in 175 countries. Sought-after for his understanding of strategic impacts of emerging technologies, he brings over 35 years of experience advising Fortune 500 boards and CEOs. Quinlan currently sits on numerous boards, including those of two public companies: ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), a leader in cloud digital workflow, and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE: JLL), a world leader in real estate services, as well as UBS Americas Holding LLC where he chairs the Technology and Cyber Forum of the Board.

"All businesses must transform for today’s world, and intelligent connectivity and automation are crucial for success in that endeavour," said Quinlan. "Boomi’s continued leadership, coupled with its award-winning platform and culture, make this company a force to be reckoned with. I’m honoured to serve the Boomi team during this exciting time."

Quinlan’s appointment comes after Boomi's recent independence backed by premier private equity firms, Francisco Partners and TPG, in a $4 billion transaction. As a category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company with the largest customer base among integration platform vendors, Boomi touts a growing user community of over 100,000 members, and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the integration platform as a service (iPaaS) space. The company boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and partners with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others.

Boomi has been positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) for eight consecutive years.

Recently named as one of America's fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 2022 list, Boomi also earned the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category, and garnered a prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide, a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. Additionally, Boomi celebrates numerous awards as an employer of choice, including a listing as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces and two Comparably awards for Best CEOs for Diversity and Best Company for Career Growth. As enterprise demand for digital connectivity, integration, and intelligent automation solutions continues to grow, Boomi continues to scale rapidly and hire globally.

