Consumer spending is up, but long-term growth is slow - Worldline

Wednesday, 7 September, 2022 - 15:14

One year on from the Delta outbreak that locked down New Zealand, data shows that Kiwi merchants are continuing to adjust to the legacy of COVID-19 and its impacts, while the Government’s Cost of Living Payment coincides with a small bump in consumer spending.

Consumer spending through Worldline NZ’s payments network amongst Core Retail merchants (excluding Hospitality) was $2.83B in August 2022, up 14% on August 2021 when all New Zealand moved to a Level 4 lockdown mid-month.

Worldline’s Head of Data, George Putnam says that several retail business sectors have seen significant lifts in consumer spending in August 2022 over the same month last year, including a 66% lift in spending through Hardware and Furniture stores, and an 80% lift in spending at Clothing and Footwear shops. "Any year-on-year comparisons for August spending must obviously be looked at through the lens of COVID-19 and the restrictions that came about following the Delta outbreak in that month last year," says Putnam.

"While the August bounce-back of 14% is positive, the overall picture is still one of slow growth over the long term as merchants and consumers continue to adjust to the massive changes that have occurred in the last two to three years.

"When compared to pre-Covid 2019, the growth rate in 2022 dropped from 15.1% in July to 11.6% in August, a drop exaggerated by the fall of days in August this year."

Putnam also notes that consumer spending over the first few days of August 2022 saw a small bump at the same time as the first installment of the Government’s Cost of Living Payment began to be deposited with eligible New Zealanders.

"The data shows there was a $14m lift in spending in the first three days of August through Worldline’s payments network, relative to the same three days one week earlier.

"However, at just 4% of total spending, we cannot definitively say that this change is due to the Government’s Cost of Living Payment, which was much larger, or is simply a common day-to-day variation."

Regionally, spending through Core Retail merchants (excluding Hospitality) remains above 2019 levels in all regions. The 2019-2022 growth rate was highest in Taranaki (23.2%), Hawke’s Bay (21.8%) and Wairarapa (21.1%) and lowest in Gisborne (2.2%) and Wellington (6.6%).

Beyond August, the early days of September have also seen a small increase in consumer spending, most likely due to Father’s Day, with spending up in the three days ending Sunday 4th September (relative to the same days a week earlier) amongst Bookshops (+$0.6m, +21%), Sports shops (+$1.4m,+21%), Hardware stores (+$2.4m, +8%) and Restaurants / Cafés (+$3.3m, +6%).