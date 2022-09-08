Global milk production set to return to growth while demand outlook hinges on China - Rabobank Dairy Quarterly

Thursday, 8 September, 2022 - 10:27

A weaker tone has set into the global dairy market during the second half of 2022, reflected in the broad-based softening of Oceania dairy commodity prices, which have dropped significantly from their peak in quarter two.

And with year-on-year global milk production now expected to return to growth and Chinese import demand anticipated to continue slowing, further downside in global dairy markets is possible in the months ahead, according to a new report by agribusiness banking specialist Rabobank.

In its Global Dairy Quarterly Q3 2022: Potential Collision Ahead? Rabobank says global dairy fundamentals have shifted course in Q3 2022, from extreme tightness to visible but modest loosening.

"We expect the combined Big-7 (New Zealand, Australia, the EU, the US, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay) milk pool to return to growth in Q4 2022, ending five consecutive year-on-year quarterly declines," Rabobank senior agricultural analyst Emma Higgins said.

"However, milk production across the export engine is not yet running on all cylinders and any growth will be modest. Farmgate milk prices are elevated in the Big-7 export regions, but high production costs, weather risks and emerging feed shortages will help keep the global milk supply response in check."