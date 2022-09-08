Flex appeals to corporates with Capital’s largest flexible workplace

Thursday, 8 September, 2022 - 10:51

New Zealand’s leading flexible workspace provider, Generator, is opening its second and largest site in Wellington next month at Precinct Properties’ Bowen Campus development, with some big names on board.

Generator Head of Business Development, Amy Brown, says there is a significant demand for high-quality, earthquake resilient, flexible workspace in the capital and Generator Bowen Campus offers just that.

"We’re seeing corporates such as EY and Genesis Energy take on memberships in the new Generator space, reflecting the growing trend of larger businesses increasingly embracing flexible working and committing to office spaces that service this.

"Generator Bowen Campus has all the first-class amenities that businesses have come to expect from Generator, but this time with proximity to the Beehive and increased capacity to accommodate larger businesses. We’re offering suites of up to 60 desks which can suit companies of around 100 people if operating on a hybrid/rostered working model," says Brown.

With Wellington’s low office vacancy, and uncertainty around fit-out costs and delays, businesses that may not have previously considered a flex space are responding to no capex and being able to move straight into a fully fitout office.

Bowen Campus, located in the parliamentary precinct has been developed by Precinct Properties and consists of two new buildings at 40 and 44 Bowen Street, alongside the recently redeveloped Defence House and Charles Fergusson Building. On completion there is expected to be around 5000 workers in the campus.

Generator members will be able to access anything from a single hot desk to a 60-desk office suite and will have use of a large café lounge and full-service meeting and event suites.

"Since the pandemic, we are seeing more businesses using the office as a meeting space to connect and collaborate," says Brown

"With that in mind, Generator Bowen Campus has been designed with a high-spec meeting and event suite, and a huge amount of lounge and collaboration space."

Generator opens on 6th October 2022 and will occupy the ground floor and level 1 of 40 Bowen Street.

The new site follows the success of Generator’s first Wellington location at 40 Waring Taylor Street which opened in November 2021 and currently boasts 90% occupancy.

Businesses can register for free meeting room and hot desk usage at Generator Bowen Campus during October at: generatornz.com/locations/bowen