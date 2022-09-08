Du Val Group recognised as a finalist in the 2022 Westpac Business Awards

Thursday, 8 September, 2022 - 11:11

Du Val Group has been selected as a Finalist in the Employer of the Year category in this year’s prestigious Westpac Auckland Business Awards.

Du Val Group founder and CEO Kenyon Clarke said, "We are incredibly proud to be recognised as a finalist in the 2022 Westpac Awards as one of Auckland’s top employers.

"Our people are our true source of differentiation, and this recognition is a testament to our entire team of talented individuals who are relentless in their commitment to delivering excellence to our clients, customers, and partners every day.

"At Du Val, we have always strived to achieve a strong and cohesive culture where our people are part of a community - where they are valued for their attitude, skills and passion and have the scope to thrive and grow their careers.

"Together with 120 people across our three offices and over 700 people who work on our building sites, Du Val has grown into one of New Zealand’s largest full-service residential-led, development and construction groups. This is a team of New Zealand’s best who are all passionate about creating iconic projects - master-planned, sustainable communities for generations to come.

"Through our workplace values and employee engagement, development, and recognition programmes along with our strong focus on health and well-being we have created a team environment that is dynamic, creative, respectful, and safe where we can attract and retain top talent.

"It is an honour that our very special company has been acknowledged as one of Auckland’s best employers and I know all our team are proud of this recognition," said Mr Clarke.