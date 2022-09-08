Transport sales increase in June 2022 quarter - Stats NZ

Thursday, 8 September, 2022 - 11:45

Transport, postal, and warehousing industry sales rose by 18 percent in the June 2022 quarter when compared to last quarter, reaching $10 billion when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today.

The transport, postal, and warehousing industry covers a variety of activities including air, road, and rail transportation and freight services.

"Air transport saw elevated sales this quarter which was influenced by the easing of border restrictions in New Zealand. Additionally, businesses involved in freight delivery saw increased sales," business financial statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said.

Administrative and support services sales rose 23 percent this quarter. This industry includes businesses engaged in travel agency and tour arrangement services.

"This coincides with the number of international arrivals and departures reaching their highest level since border and travel restrictions were introduced in early 2020," Ms McKenzie said.

See International travel: June 2022 for more information on overseas arrivals and departures.

Within the business financial data collection, 20 of the 26 industries at level two of the New Zealand standard industry output classification, had increased sales.

"It’s important to remember that inflation has contributed to the increase in sales across the business financial data collection this quarter," Ms McKenzie said.

See Business price indexes: June 2022 quarter for more information on price changes.

The end of petroleum refining activity in New Zealand drove the biggest decrease in sales this quarter, seen in the petroleum and coal manufacturing industry. Most of the businesses impacted have moved into the basic material wholesaling industry under their new classification.

See Business financial data: June 2022 quarter to learn more about the impact of the end of petroleum refining activity.

