Global healthcare logistics company Marken acquires Christchurch firm

Thursday, 8 September, 2022 - 13:00

Marken, part of global business UPS Healthcare, is proud to announce the acquisition of New Zealand medical courier company Cedra Express. Cedra Express, which has premises in Christchurch and Auckland, officially rebranded as Marken New Zealand on 1 September 2022.

For more than 20 years, Cedra has operated as Marken’s local service provider in New Zealand through a strategic partnership. It is a specialist in logistics for clinical trials, supporting cutting-edge medical research by transporting pharmaceuticals and biological samples.

The acquisition will give Marken a local presence in New Zealand, aimed at growing its customer base and airfreight networks and providing additional services such as Home Health Care, a core component of Marken’s international business.

"Cedra Express has built up very strong relationships in the local market since it was founded two decades ago, and we’re looking forward to welcoming its people into our family and growing those relationships further while seeking new opportunities to boost local services in healthcare and life sciences," said Cheah Poh-Meng, Vice President, Marken Asia Pacific.

Cedra Express customers will continue to benefit from Marken’s world-class real-time tracking with GPS technology, specialised packaging solutions, temperature monitoring and end-to-end visibility.

Cedra Express General Manager, Robyn Wills, will continue to lead the Marken New Zealand business, which is projecting 20 per cent growth over the next 12 months.

"Our previous growth was solely via word of mouth. This acquisition opens up massive growth opportunities in the New Zealand market through the global resources Marken has, which is very exciting," said Wills.

All employees will transition to the new organisation, and additional roles will be recruited within the next few months.