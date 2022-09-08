Behemoth trajectory as NZ's top independent craft brewery hits US, Aussie shores

Thursday, 8 September, 2022 - 15:15

One of the nation’s top craft breweries is frothing to announce that their distinctly Kiwi flavours will be hitting the world with new brewing and distribution agreements in the US and Aussie markets. After ongoing growth on home soil, Auckland based Behemoth Brewery, who recently won Champion Medium Brewery of New Zealand at the NZ Brewers Guild Awards, has nabbed grocery distribution in Australia through leading retailer Coles, and a reciprocal brew under license partnership with Californian based Ballast Point Brewing Company.

The new agreements will see Behemoth supplying close to 72,000 litres for Coles, and Ballast Point brewing 80,000 litres of their beers for the California market. These volumes are both set to increase substantially after the first year. The reciprocal agreement means that Behemoth will continue brewing Ballast Point under license for the Kiwi market.

Behemoth Co-CEO Hannah Miller Childs says, "we’re so excited to be getting our distinct brand and flavours out to more of the world. The US and Aussie beer markets are huge, so this is a massive next step for us. "These kinds of agreements are a fantastic opportunity for craft breweries and beer lovers alike. Not only are we expanding our market and audience to new geographies, but we’re able to bring new varieties from well respected breweries like Ballast Point to our shores for the Kiwi market to experience," shares Hannah. While the last two years have been tough, Behemoth revenue has grown exponentially, increasing by 127% across 2021 - 2022. They put this down to their ability to innovate at pace, pivot to online and grocery channels and increase distribution - with their beers now stocked in over 1000 off and on-premise channels nationwide.

Andrew Childs, Behemoth Founder/co-CEO explains that the ongoing success of the business has pushed their creativity and business reality to the next level.

"We’ve had huge growth in the last few years and have seen our agility really work in our favour. While bigger brewers may struggle to release six new beers a year, we’ve been able to consistently brew 100+ new lines a year. This means we’re able to keep up with trends and cater to the changing tastes of our market - and it seems to do the trick. "For example, in response to wellbeing trends, we released Responsibly - our non-alcoholic Hazy IPA, 50% of which sold out within the first 24 hours of release. We’re also about to release a new Low Carb beer, which tastes great and will hit the market in the next few weeks," explains Andrew.

While the company pushes into the Aussie and US markets, further growth in Behemoth’s homeland is front of mind for its owners. Within the next month, Behemoth will be seeking to secure a $3 million dollar capital raise, via Snowball Effect, to fund additional growth plans set to expand the scale of the business.

"There’s a huge amount of love out there for our beers and New Zealanders have really helped us take things to the next level, whether it’s choosing Behemoth at the tap or investing in our future through private investment. It’s incredibly humbling and we can’t thank them enough," the duo says.