SkyCity reaches collective agreement with E tu Union

SkyCity’s Chief People and Culture Officer, Claire Walker said: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement with E tÅ« on pay and conditions for their members at SkyCity Auckland. We appreciate E tÅ«’s constructive approach to bargaining."
SkyCity would like to recognise and thank the employee delegates who made up the bargaining team.
Note to editors:
Wage increases for IEA staff were brought forward from 1 December to 1 August 2022. Wage increases ranged between 4%-10%, depending on the role.
SkyCity is currently negotiating a collective agreement with Unite union.
