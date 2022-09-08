SkyCity reaches collective agreement with E tu Union

Thursday, 8 September, 2022 - 16:28

SkyCity’s Chief People and Culture Officer, Claire Walker said: "We are pleased to have reached an agreement with E tÅ« on pay and conditions for their members at SkyCity Auckland. We appreciate E tÅ«’s constructive approach to bargaining."

SkyCity would like to recognise and thank the employee delegates who made up the bargaining team.

Note to editors:

Wage increases for IEA staff were brought forward from 1 December to 1 August 2022. Wage increases ranged between 4%-10%, depending on the role.

SkyCity is currently negotiating a collective agreement with Unite union.