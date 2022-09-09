Ray White partners with Tower on launch of new Concierge service

Friday, 9 September, 2022 - 10:16

Ray White has today announced Concierge, a unique service which helps customers purchase their home and contents insurance, book a tradesperson and buy discounted art, will launch in New Zealand this October.

Concierge is Ray White’s dedicated customer communication business unlike any other in the property industry and is launching in partnership with Kiwi insurer, Tower.

The service will enable a seamless insurance experience for Ray White customers, giving them access to Tower’s leading MyTower platform, where customers can update, claim on and manage their insurance quickly online.

Ray White Concierge CEO Kelly Tatlow said the business had been growing and innovating for 16 years in Australia in response to changing customer expectations, marketplace changes and the group’s passion for innovation.

"No other real estate group has been able to achieve the scale and the depth of services designed and delivered internally that Concierge enables," she says.

"Given the current market, now is the perfect time to launch Ray White’s insurance and moving solutions to New Zealand buyers as well as to tenants, investors and sellers moving into another property.

"We want to make sure that our customers have a seamless property experience, from when they purchase a property to when they move in.

"We can take their stress out of moving. We want to make sure our customers have easy access to the best insurance to cover their most important asset - their home or investment property.

"We are very excited to partner with Tower Insurance as we both share the same values and customer-

centric partnership approach and our collaboration is designed to provide an outstanding customer service experience," Ms Tatlow said.

Ray White Chief Economist Nerida Conisbee said Kiwi buyers have a lot of choice right now.

"Our data shows us the number of properties on the market is more than 90 per cent higher than this time last year.

"So, not only is there more choice for buyers but in some areas, housing has also become more affordable. The median sale price for New Zealand has eased 14 per cent since the peak in November 2021 and is now back to where it was a year ago. It is getting easier for people to get into the market," Ms Conisbee said.

Ray White customers who sign up with Tower will also have access to exclusive and significant discounts at major retailers, including Bunnings, Noel Leeming and Torpedo7.

Tower MD Partnerships Jonathan Beale said the partnership with Ray White Concierge was another way to deliver beautifully simple and rewarding experiences for Kiwis.

"We’re making it even easier for people to insure their home during this process and make sure they have the right insurance for their needs," he said.

"The partnership between Tower and Ray White will keep things as simple as possible for customers, so they can get into their new home smoothly."

Ray White customers will also receive assistance with organising tradespeople, and will be offered discounts on furniture and homeware, solar solutions, art vouchers and a range of pet services such as pet sitting, boarding and grooming.

Investors will also benefit with landlords insurance assistance and help regarding tax depreciation from a property depreciation expert.

Within 24 hours of signing a property contract with Ray White, customers will be invited to access Concierge services either online or over the phone with their team of internal Concierge experts with the express purpose of delighting their customers, reducing their stress and providing a seamless service during their settlement period and as they move into their property. Concierge plans to continue the expansion of its range of service offerings to Ray White customers in New Zealand.