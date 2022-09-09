Retail card spending increases in August - Stats NZ

Friday, 9 September, 2022 - 11:46

Retail card spending rose $55 million (0.9 percent) in August 2022 compared with July, when adjusted for seasonal effects, Stats NZ said today.

The increase largely came from spending on consumables, up $18 million (0.7 percent). Consumables include items such as groceries (supermarkets) and liquor.

Card spending on fuel continued to fall in August, down $17 million (2.8 percent).

"This fall was influenced by lower fuel prices in August," business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

In actual terms, total card spending saw a large increase year-on-year of 32.5 percent ($2.1 billion) when compared with August 2021.

"In mid-August 2021, all of New Zealand moved to alert level 4, meaning spending on items such as restaurants, hotels, and non-essential items was significantly reduced. Since then, spending has bounced back because of fewer restrictions," Mr Ho said.

Spending on durables and hospitality, which were hardest hit during alert level 4 restrictions, saw the largest year-on-year increases. Durables, which include furniture, hardware, and appliances, increased 51.2 percent ($508 million) and hospitality (restaurants and hotels) was up 78.2 percent ($505 million).

Values are only available at the national level and are not adjusted for price changes.

Electronic card transaction data covers the use of credit or debit cards in shops or online, and includes both the retail and services industries.

