Taranaki vaping surveillance finds 80 percent compliance

Friday, 9 September, 2022 - 17:01

The Dairy and Business Owners’ Group is disappointed in the eight retailers (20%) who wrongly sold vapes to underage persons in a Taranaki surveillance operation, however, the remaining 32 stores were 80% compliant and this 80% compliance was ignored in a Health New Zealand media release.

"What about the 32 other stores who were compliant in sting operations because 80% compliance shows most retailers sell responsibly," says Sunny Kaushal of the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group.

"We know with smoking products, we’re over 90% compliant, so those eight stores including specialist stores have clearly transgressed. They will likely face fines and have been publicly tarred and feathered by Health NZ.

"We get that and we support enforcement, but we also want a fair shake of the stick. Newshub’s Michael Morrah reported illegal tobacco being sold on Facebook Marketplace so where was Health NZ on that? Especially as we told the Ministry about this last year in a submission but nothing happened!

"So, a few words of encouragement to the 80% majority who are selling responsibly in Taranaki would go a long, long way.

"We know vaping is at least 95% safer than smoking as there is a fraction of the nasties in a vape than in cigarettes, so why does this release then randomly throw in ‘nicotine’ and ‘chemicals’ that tells smokers the opposite. That’s an own goal.

"Is vaping for people who don’t smoke, no. Is it for kids? Absolutely not.

"There are 450,000 smokers out there and the dairy sector wants to convert as many as possible to vaping, but we’re held back by a law that stops us promoting vaping to smokers even when someone asks for a pack of cigarettes. It’s crazy.

"The law and compliance should rightly focus on youth prevention but allow our sector to sell to customers we know are adult smokers," Mr Kaushal said.