Hundreds of jobs on offer at Wellington Airport Job Fair

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 10:25

Wellington Airport is hosting a Job Fair on September 24th to help match job seekers with over 220 jobs on offer across the airport.

"This is about helping employers fill roles and showcasing the exciting range of jobs available here," says Wellington Airport chief executive Matt Clarke.

The Job Fair will be held on Saturday 24 September over two sessions from 9am to 11am and 12pm to 2pm.

There will be 17 exhibitors including airlines, retailers, border agencies, hospitality and rental car providers.

"Wellington Airport is an exciting place to work with around 3,000 people employed in a huge variety of roles. With borders opening and people hungry to travel again, we’re getting very busy and that means lots of roles to fill.

"Like many industries, the businesses based here at the airport need people and this is a great opportunity for people to embark on a new career in the travel industry."

The Job Fair is targeting a range of experience levels from high school leavers and entry-level job seekers through to highly skilled individuals, as well as shift workers.

Registration is essential as there will be no entry without a pre-booked ticket for a time slot. Attendees can register here.

More information is available at www.wellingtonairport.co.nz/jobfair