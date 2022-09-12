TDDA goes big in Canterbury

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 12:08

The Drug Detection Agency ( TDDA) has moved into a brand-new and state-of-the-art fitout at 5 Outlook Place, Lakes Business Park, Harewood. The new premises, along with recent investment into a custom-made IT platform, signals TDDA’s long-term commitment to keeping Cantabrian workplaces safe, and helping supervisors, managers and small business owners reduce risks to their businesses.

TDDA provides New Zealand businesses with end-to-end workplace substance testing, education, and policy services.

TDDA Canterbury operates throughout the Canterbury region, and currently employs 19 staff. It deploys 10 mobile health clinics with more on order to meet the growing demand. It has three physical clinics which include the newest in the Lakes Business Park, as well as clinics in Timaru, and Ashburton.

The new building and clinical fit out is being managed by general manager, Therese Gibbens, who has run the Canterbury office for over 8 years.

"We’ve been reducing risks in Canterbury’s businesses for a decade and a half. We’ve provided testing, and drug and alcohol education services to the biggest names in roading, transport, construction, forestry and agriculture," says Gibbens.

TDDA has also invested in a tailor-made IT platform that uses next generation technologies to increase the efficiency of its business. Imperans captures testing data electronically, allowing authorised users to build reports and act on results in real time. It also gives clients greater transparency via its client portal database, and it reduces TDDA’s carbon footprint.

TDDA remains the only IANZ-accredited workplace drug testing provider in Canterbury. Its testing services meet rigorous international standards.

TDDA is also launching its sister brand Health Tick into the area. Health Tick provides medical services such as pre-employment medical assessments, spirometry, and audiometry checks to help companies take a proactive approach to managing the health and wellbeing of its employees.

"Over the years we’ve helped more than a thousand businesses identify and manage risks in their workplaces. Adding Health Tick means we’ll be making an even bigger contribution to the health of workers in the region. It’s not always easy, but I sleep well knowing our work means everyone goes home safe, happy and healthy after an honest day’s work," says Gibbens.