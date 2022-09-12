Tasty, feelgood bargains hit Hamilton - Council

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 14:40

Hamiltonians can now enjoy a tasty bargain, while helping the planet and supporting local eateries.

This is thanks to an innovative new app called Foodprint, which recently launched in Hamilton, people can buy surplus food from local eateries at 30 to 100% off the normal price, reducing food waste and keeping it out of landfill.

"It’s really a win-win-win situation. People get a discounted meal, businesses get income for their surplus food, and it doesn’t end up rotting in landfill where it releases the greenhouse gas methane," said Foodprint Founder and Director Michal Garvey.

Foodprint sends push notifications when new deals are available in a customer’s local area, and after ordering and paying via the app, the food is put aside for pick up later that day. Most discounts are 30 to 60% off, and the app is free for both customers and eateries to sign up to.

"While mostly prepared food is listed, one Hamilton eatery overordered garlic and put that on Foodprint, along with some giant cans of baked beans," said Garvey.

"Hamilton is loving Foodprint so far, which is really humbling, and we’ve got really good feedback from the eateries. They’ve reduced their waste, and are seeing a bit of extra money and new customers coming in, which is an added bonus after a tough couple of years."

About 20 Hamilton eateries have signed up to Foodprint so far, including Jam at Queenwood, which has listed muffins, scones, scrolls, slices, salads and pork rib bowls.

Jam at Queenwood co-owner Andy Madsen is excited about Foodprint.

"It’s awesome, bringing in new clientele, and it’s definitely cut down on waste a huge amount. A lot of our baking we only keep for the day, and it was going to the pigs or landfill, so it’s so nice to see it getting used," said Madsen.

"The main thing for us is to reduce wastage, as we’re really trying to cut down on the café’s impact. One thing I really love is that people bring in their own containers to pick up their Foodprint items."

Before establishing Foodprint, Garvey identified a gap in the food rescue market. Foodprint mainly lists food that food rescue organisations cannot take, such as small portions, or food that needs to be chilled or consumed the same day. The majority of people are also purchasing locally - usually within walking distance or a 5km radius - which is the app’s default setting.

Foodprint is also available in Raglan, Cambridge, Te Awamutu, Auckland, Wellington and Lower Hutt, with plans to go national. Over 2000 Hamiltonians have subscribed to the app in the last three months.

Hamilton City Council Waste Minimisation Education Advisor, Belinda Goodwin, is enthusiastic about Foodprint's innovative approach to surplus food.

"It’s fantastic to see Foodprint reducing food waste. It enables cafes to get something for food that used to be wasted and consumers to get great deals, and has a positive impact on the planet," Goodwin said.

Hamilton City Council is giving away $20 credits to use at local Foodprint eateries. Follow your favourite eateries on Facebook which have signed up to the Foodprint app, to be in to win.

