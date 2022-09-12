NZCTU welcomes memorial public holiday

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 17:17

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is supportive of Parliament’s decision to hold a public holiday on September 26 th .

Announced today, the public holiday will commemorate the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and will be held in 2022 only.

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff said a public holiday was the right move

"New Zealand has relatively few public holidays. When you compare the number of holidays we have with similar countries, New Zealand lags behind."

"I hope working people will be able to enjoy the long weekend, and celebrate it however they choose."