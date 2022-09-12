Removal of Covid-19 settings welcome by Auckland Business PR

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 17:23

As government gets rid of traffic lights and restrictive mask and isolation rules all systems are go to welcome back students, investors, tourists, and skills and give locals confidence to get out into the community under a more permissive framework where we trust New Zealanders to self-monitor and manage health risks, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Simon Bridges.

"Government has used common sense while still holding residual levers to pull back on if justified and we welcome that," Mr Bridges said. "The consensus from business was restrictions had done their work and needed to go, not just because they sent a negative signal to the world, but to get small and medium enterprises back on their feet to boost recovery and momentum when we are fighting off possible recession."

Mr Bridges said the country has lingered long enough with such a long period of tough restrictions, some discriminating against workers not on the critical list when every worker is critical to a business, and ridiculous rules that mean you must wear a mask to Mitre 10 but not to a crowded pub.

"Now its action stations to get on with doing business and building the future. We need to learn to thrive, living with Covid, and trusting community and business to do what is right to keep workplaces and communities safe."

Attention also turns to a new enduring pandemic law. This needs to ensure that if something like this happens again, there is a robustness around criteria and justification for ongoing restrictions.