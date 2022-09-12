Scrapping COVID-19 framework the right way forward - CECC

Monday, 12 September, 2022 - 20:20

Today’s decision to scrap the COVID-19 Protection Framework and removing the requirement for household contacts to isolate if they are not ill is the right decision to make.

"Relieving businesses of the burden of enforcing mask-wearing requirements and dealing with hostile behaviour from some will be a relief to many business owners and frontline staff," says Leeann Watson, Chief Executive of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce.

"For two years, businesses have navigated the complex and rapidly changing rules that have at times been inconsistent and outright confusing.

"It is a signal that we are moving on and that the Government is ready to move on, which will renew a sense of trust and confidence within the business community.

"For the past six months, mandatory household contact self-isolation periods have significantly contributed to the ongoing staff shortage crisis and has put many businesses under significant pressure.

"The Chamber has continuously lobbied the Government to reduce isolation periods and whilst the seven day isolation period for those who test positive remains, the loosening of restriction for household contacts is positive news."