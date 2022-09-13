Partnership aims to bring good news for te reo Maori - Microsoft

|
Ko te whÄinga o te pÄtuitanga he rongo pai mÅ te reo MÄori
Ka pÄtui tahi a Microsoft me Straker Translations mÅ tÄtahi pÅ«hara whakamÄori e taea ai te whakamÄori ngÄ pitopito kÅrero o ia rÄ ki te reo Maori
TÄmaki Makaurau, 13 Mahuru 2022 - Kua whakaputaina e Microsoft New Zealand me te kamupene hangarau o Aotearoa a Straker Translations te pÄtuitanga e tautoko ana i te reo MÄori mÄ ngÄ pÄpÄho tÄ me te tuihono, kia nui atu te hunga e whiwhi ana i ngÄ pitopito kÅrero i roto i te reo MÄori.
Puta noa i te motu, e hia rau ngÄ pitopito kÅrero e whakaputaina ana i ia rÄ, engari he tino iti noa ÄrÄ e wÄtea ana i te reo MÄori nÄ te tokoiti o ngÄ kairipoata e matatau ana ki te reo me te uaua me te nui o te utu ki te whakamÄori kÅrero kia uru wawe ai ki ngÄ putanga pitopito kÅrero.
I whakaarahia e te kamupene hangarau whakamÄori o Aotearoa a Straker Translations te take ki te Perehitini o Microsoft, a Brad Smith, i te haerenga o te ohu tauhokohoko o te Pirimia a Jacinda Ardern ki Amerika. I roto i tÅna pÅ«mau ki te Äwhina ki te tiaki i ngÄ tikanga ahurea o Aotearoa, kua tukuna e Microsoft he takuhe me ngÄ tautoko hangarau ki a Straker Translations ki te waihanga i tÄtahi pÅ«hara whakamÄori aunoa. Ka whakakotahitia e te pÅ«hara ngÄ utauta whakamÄori a Straker Translations me te pÅ«hara Microsoft Translator ake a Microsoft me ngÄ hangarau AI kia taea ai e te hunga pÄpÄho te whakamÄori kia whÄnui tonu ngÄ tuhinga kÅrero ki te reo MÄori. Ko te wawata hoki o te kaiwhakaÅ« o Straker Translations me te CEO a Grant Straker (NgÄti Raukawa) kia taea e ngÄ kura te whakauru mai ki te tukanga, me te noho wÄtea mai o ngÄ tuhinga kÅrero ki Microsoft Teams, e mÄrama ana ki te maha o ngÄ kura me ngÄ wÄhi mahi ki tÄnei pÅ«hara. KÄtahi ka whakamahia e ngÄ Äkonga te pÅ«hara ki te hanga i tÄtahi whakamÄoritanga aunoa taketake, te arotake Ä-ringa me te whakatika i te reo, kÄtahi ka tuku atu kia whakaputaina.
"He MÄori ahau i whÄnau mai i te tekau tau mai i 1960, kÄore tÅku reanga i Ähei ki te kÅrero MÄori, kÄore i akona ki te reo MÄori, Ä, i aukatia te reo. Kua 20 tau ahau e whakatipu ana i tÄtahi kamupene hangarau ao whÄnui mai i Aotearoa, ko tÄnei kaupapa ki ahau he hÄpai, he whakawÄtea mai kia nui ake te reo MÄori mÄ ngÄ ihirangi pitopito kÅrero hÄngai me tÄtahi pÅ«hara akoranga," te kÄ« a Grant.
"O ngÄ reo 140 e whakamÄoritia ana e mÄtau, ko te reo MÄori me Å Te Moananui-a-Kiwa ngÄ reo nui rawa te utu, nÄ te itiiti o ngÄ kaiwhakamÄori pÅ«kenga. E ai ki Ä mÄtau raraunga ko ngÄ reo nui te utu ki te whakamÄori, he tino iti noa te whakamahia, Ä, kÄore e tino puÄwai. MÄ te mahi tahi me tÄtahi whakaihu waka o te ao pÄrÄ i a Microsoft me te whakakotahi i tÄ mÄtau pÅ«hara ki te whÄnui o te toro o Microsoft Teams, e whakapono ana mÄtau ka taea e mÄtau te Äwhina kia whÄnui ake te taea o te reo me te Äwhina kia tipu haere."
I kÄ« a Carmen Parahi, te Pou Tiaki Matua o Stuff, e whakaongaonga ana ia mÅ te mÄiatanga o te pÅ«hara. Kei te kÅrerorero a Stuff, 3.4 miriona te hunga ka toro atu i ia marama me te whakahaere i te paetukutuku nui rawa o te motu, stuff.co.nz, ki a Straker Translations mÅ te Ähua pea o te whakaputa ihirangi nui ake ki ana kaipÄnui mai i tÄtahi pÄtuitanga. "He kaupapa hira tÄnei, Ä, kei te hiahia mÄtau ki te Äwhina kia momoho tonu te reo MÄori i Aotearoa," tana kÄ«.
Heoi, ka whakaako te kaupapa i ngÄ utauta ako Ä-mÄ«hini kia pai ake te kounga me te reo o ngÄ whakamÄoritanga reo MÄori, Ä, e wÄtea ana ngÄ akoranga mÄ tÄtahi pÄtengi raraunga tÅ«matanui, e iti haere te utu o te whakamÄori mÄ ngÄ whakahaere puta noa i Aotearoa. Kei te mahi tahi tonu a Straker Translations me Ätahi atu whakahaere e hiahia ana te tuari i Ä rÄtau ihirangi MÄori ki te pÄtengi raraunga me te whakapai ake i te tika o ngÄ whakamÄoritanga. I kÄ« a Vanessa Sorenson, te Tumuaki Whakahaere me te Tumuaki PÄtui o Microsoft New Zealand, ANZ, i te rikarika ia ki te pÅhiri atu i Ätahi atu whakahaere me ngÄ pÅ«kenga hÄngai me ngÄ raraunga ki roto i te kaupapa.
"MÄnÄ ka taea kia nui atu ngÄ pakihi me ngÄ whakahaere hei whakarato mÅhiohio i roto i te reo Ingarihi me te reo MÄori. Ka tino whakapiki tÄnei i te whakaurunga mai o ngÄ kaikÅrero reo MÄori, me te tautoko i te reo MÄori hei reo ora, ngangahau e whakamahia ana e te tangata i Å rÄtau ao o ia rÄ. Ka nui te whakaongaonga kia whai wÄhi atu, me te whakatenatena kia nui atu ngÄ whakahaere ka totoro mai ki te waihanga i tÄtahi rauemi ngÄtahi mÄ Aotearoa katoa," tana kÄ«.
Ka wÄtea mai he paetukutuku me pÄhea te whakauru mai a Ätahi atu whakahaere mÄ Straker Translations i ngÄ wiki e heke iho. Ko te tikanga ka whakarewahia te pÅ«hara hei waenganui o te tau 2023.
Partnership aims to bring good news for te reo MÄori
Microsoft New Zealand and Aotearoa tech company Straker Translations have today announced a partnership aimed at supporting te reo MÄori in our print and online media, so more people can get their daily news in te reo MÄori.
Across the motu, hundreds of news stories are published daily, but very few are available in te reo MÄori owing to the lack of journalists proficient in the language and the difficulty and expense of translating stories at the speed the news cycle requires.
New Zealand translation technology company Straker Translations raised the issue with Microsoft President, Brad Smith, while attending Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s recent trade delegation to the US. As part of its commitment to helping preserve Aotearoa’s cultural heritage, Microsoft has provided a grant and technical support to Straker Translations in order to develop an automated translation platform. The platform will combine Straker Translations’ existing translation tools with Microsoft’s own Microsoft Translator platform and AI technology to enable news media to translate whole articles into te reo MÄori at scale. Straker Translations founder and CEO Grant Straker (NgÄti Raukawa) also has a vision to enable schools to participate in the process, with articles for translation being made available via Microsoft Teams, a platform many schools and workplaces are already familiar with. Students would then use the platform to create a basic automated translation, manually review and refine the language, then post it back for publication.
"As a MÄori born in the 1960s, I belong to a generation where MÄori was not spoken or taught in schools, and actively discouraged in general. Having spent 20 years growing a global technology company from Aotearoa, I see this project as a way to give back and make te reo MÄori more accessible through relevant news content and a learning platform," Grant said.
"Of the 140 languages we translate, MÄori and Pacific languages are among the most expensive, because of the scarcity of skilled translators. We have strong data that shows the more expensive the language is to translate, the less it is used and the less it flourishes. By working with a global leader like Microsoft and combining our platform with the reach of Microsoft Teams, we believe we can help make the language more accessible and play a part in helping it grow."
Carmen Parahi, Pou Tiaki Matua at Stuff, said she was excited about the potential of the platform. Stuff, which reaches 3.4m unique visitors every month and runs the country's largest website, stuff.co.nz, is in discussion with Straker Translations about how a partnership might bring more te reo MÄori content to its readers. "This is an important kaupapa and we want to do whatever we can to ensure te reo MÄori thrives in modern Aotearoa New Zealand," she said.
Ultimately, the project will train machine learning tools to improve the quality and speed of te reo MÄori translations, with learnings available via a public database, bringing down the cost of translation for organisations across Aotearoa. Straker Translations is already working with other organisations willing to share their MÄori language content to add to the database and improve the accuracy of translations. Microsoft New Zealand Managing Director and Chief Partner Officer, ANZ, Vanessa Sorenson, said she was keen to welcome more organisations with relevant skills and data to join in the project.
"Imagine if we can enable more businesses and organisations to provide information in both our national languages. That will dramatically boost inclusion of te reo MÄori speakers, and support te reo MÄori as a living, vibrant language people can use in their everyday lives. We couldn’t be more excited to be part of that, and encourage more organisations to reach out if they would like to get involved in creating a shared resource for all of Aotearoa," she said.
A website on how other organisations can get involved will be available via Straker Translations in the coming weeks. The platform is expected to be ready for launch in mid-2023.
