Partnership aims to bring good news for te reo Maori - Microsoft

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 - 11:00

Ko te whÄinga o te pÄtuitanga he rongo pai mÅ te reo MÄori

Ka pÄtui tahi a Microsoft me Straker Translations mÅ tÄtahi pÅ«hara whakamÄori e taea ai te whakamÄori ngÄ pitopito kÅrero o ia rÄ ki te reo Maori

TÄmaki Makaurau, 13 Mahuru 2022 - Kua whakaputaina e Microsoft New Zealand me te kamupene hangarau o Aotearoa a Straker Translations te pÄtuitanga e tautoko ana i te reo MÄori mÄ ngÄ pÄpÄho tÄ me te tuihono, kia nui atu te hunga e whiwhi ana i ngÄ pitopito kÅrero i roto i te reo MÄori.

Puta noa i te motu, e hia rau ngÄ pitopito kÅrero e whakaputaina ana i ia rÄ, engari he tino iti noa ÄrÄ e wÄtea ana i te reo MÄori nÄ te tokoiti o ngÄ kairipoata e matatau ana ki te reo me te uaua me te nui o te utu ki te whakamÄori kÅrero kia uru wawe ai ki ngÄ putanga pitopito kÅrero.

I whakaarahia e te kamupene hangarau whakamÄori o Aotearoa a Straker Translations te take ki te Perehitini o Microsoft, a Brad Smith, i te haerenga o te ohu tauhokohoko o te Pirimia a Jacinda Ardern ki Amerika. I roto i tÅna pÅ«mau ki te Äwhina ki te tiaki i ngÄ tikanga ahurea o Aotearoa, kua tukuna e Microsoft he takuhe me ngÄ tautoko hangarau ki a Straker Translations ki te waihanga i tÄtahi pÅ«hara whakamÄori aunoa. Ka whakakotahitia e te pÅ«hara ngÄ utauta whakamÄori a Straker Translations me te pÅ«hara Microsoft Translator ake a Microsoft me ngÄ hangarau AI kia taea ai e te hunga pÄpÄho te whakamÄori kia whÄnui tonu ngÄ tuhinga kÅrero ki te reo MÄori. Ko te wawata hoki o te kaiwhakaÅ« o Straker Translations me te CEO a Grant Straker (NgÄti Raukawa) kia taea e ngÄ kura te whakauru mai ki te tukanga, me te noho wÄtea mai o ngÄ tuhinga kÅrero ki Microsoft Teams, e mÄrama ana ki te maha o ngÄ kura me ngÄ wÄhi mahi ki tÄnei pÅ«hara. KÄtahi ka whakamahia e ngÄ Äkonga te pÅ«hara ki te hanga i tÄtahi whakamÄoritanga aunoa taketake, te arotake Ä-ringa me te whakatika i te reo, kÄtahi ka tuku atu kia whakaputaina.

"He MÄori ahau i whÄnau mai i te tekau tau mai i 1960, kÄore tÅku reanga i Ähei ki te kÅrero MÄori, kÄore i akona ki te reo MÄori, Ä, i aukatia te reo. Kua 20 tau ahau e whakatipu ana i tÄtahi kamupene hangarau ao whÄnui mai i Aotearoa, ko tÄnei kaupapa ki ahau he hÄpai, he whakawÄtea mai kia nui ake te reo MÄori mÄ ngÄ ihirangi pitopito kÅrero hÄngai me tÄtahi pÅ«hara akoranga," te kÄ« a Grant.

"O ngÄ reo 140 e whakamÄoritia ana e mÄtau, ko te reo MÄori me Å Te Moananui-a-Kiwa ngÄ reo nui rawa te utu, nÄ te itiiti o ngÄ kaiwhakamÄori pÅ«kenga. E ai ki Ä mÄtau raraunga ko ngÄ reo nui te utu ki te whakamÄori, he tino iti noa te whakamahia, Ä, kÄore e tino puÄwai. MÄ te mahi tahi me tÄtahi whakaihu waka o te ao pÄrÄ i a Microsoft me te whakakotahi i tÄ mÄtau pÅ«hara ki te whÄnui o te toro o Microsoft Teams, e whakapono ana mÄtau ka taea e mÄtau te Äwhina kia whÄnui ake te taea o te reo me te Äwhina kia tipu haere."

I kÄ« a Carmen Parahi, te Pou Tiaki Matua o Stuff, e whakaongaonga ana ia mÅ te mÄiatanga o te pÅ«hara. Kei te kÅrerorero a Stuff, 3.4 miriona te hunga ka toro atu i ia marama me te whakahaere i te paetukutuku nui rawa o te motu, stuff.co.nz, ki a Straker Translations mÅ te Ähua pea o te whakaputa ihirangi nui ake ki ana kaipÄnui mai i tÄtahi pÄtuitanga. "He kaupapa hira tÄnei, Ä, kei te hiahia mÄtau ki te Äwhina kia momoho tonu te reo MÄori i Aotearoa," tana kÄ«.

Heoi, ka whakaako te kaupapa i ngÄ utauta ako Ä-mÄ«hini kia pai ake te kounga me te reo o ngÄ whakamÄoritanga reo MÄori, Ä, e wÄtea ana ngÄ akoranga mÄ tÄtahi pÄtengi raraunga tÅ«matanui, e iti haere te utu o te whakamÄori mÄ ngÄ whakahaere puta noa i Aotearoa. Kei te mahi tahi tonu a Straker Translations me Ätahi atu whakahaere e hiahia ana te tuari i Ä rÄtau ihirangi MÄori ki te pÄtengi raraunga me te whakapai ake i te tika o ngÄ whakamÄoritanga. I kÄ« a Vanessa Sorenson, te Tumuaki Whakahaere me te Tumuaki PÄtui o Microsoft New Zealand, ANZ, i te rikarika ia ki te pÅhiri atu i Ätahi atu whakahaere me ngÄ pÅ«kenga hÄngai me ngÄ raraunga ki roto i te kaupapa.

"MÄnÄ ka taea kia nui atu ngÄ pakihi me ngÄ whakahaere hei whakarato mÅhiohio i roto i te reo Ingarihi me te reo MÄori. Ka tino whakapiki tÄnei i te whakaurunga mai o ngÄ kaikÅrero reo MÄori, me te tautoko i te reo MÄori hei reo ora, ngangahau e whakamahia ana e te tangata i Å rÄtau ao o ia rÄ. Ka nui te whakaongaonga kia whai wÄhi atu, me te whakatenatena kia nui atu ngÄ whakahaere ka totoro mai ki te waihanga i tÄtahi rauemi ngÄtahi mÄ Aotearoa katoa," tana kÄ«.

Ka wÄtea mai he paetukutuku me pÄhea te whakauru mai a Ätahi atu whakahaere mÄ Straker Translations i ngÄ wiki e heke iho. Ko te tikanga ka whakarewahia te pÅ«hara hei waenganui o te tau 2023.

Partnership aims to bring good news for te reo MÄori

Microsoft New Zealand and Aotearoa tech company Straker Translations have today announced a partnership aimed at supporting te reo MÄori in our print and online media, so more people can get their daily news in te reo MÄori.

Across the motu, hundreds of news stories are published daily, but very few are available in te reo MÄori owing to the lack of journalists proficient in the language and the difficulty and expense of translating stories at the speed the news cycle requires.

New Zealand translation technology company Straker Translations raised the issue with Microsoft President, Brad Smith, while attending Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s recent trade delegation to the US. As part of its commitment to helping preserve Aotearoa’s cultural heritage, Microsoft has provided a grant and technical support to Straker Translations in order to develop an automated translation platform. The platform will combine Straker Translations’ existing translation tools with Microsoft’s own Microsoft Translator platform and AI technology to enable news media to translate whole articles into te reo MÄori at scale. Straker Translations founder and CEO Grant Straker (NgÄti Raukawa) also has a vision to enable schools to participate in the process, with articles for translation being made available via Microsoft Teams, a platform many schools and workplaces are already familiar with. Students would then use the platform to create a basic automated translation, manually review and refine the language, then post it back for publication.

"As a MÄori born in the 1960s, I belong to a generation where MÄori was not spoken or taught in schools, and actively discouraged in general. Having spent 20 years growing a global technology company from Aotearoa, I see this project as a way to give back and make te reo MÄori more accessible through relevant news content and a learning platform," Grant said.

"Of the 140 languages we translate, MÄori and Pacific languages are among the most expensive, because of the scarcity of skilled translators. We have strong data that shows the more expensive the language is to translate, the less it is used and the less it flourishes. By working with a global leader like Microsoft and combining our platform with the reach of Microsoft Teams, we believe we can help make the language more accessible and play a part in helping it grow."

Carmen Parahi, Pou Tiaki Matua at Stuff, said she was excited about the potential of the platform. Stuff, which reaches 3.4m unique visitors every month and runs the country's largest website, stuff.co.nz, is in discussion with Straker Translations about how a partnership might bring more te reo MÄori content to its readers. "This is an important kaupapa and we want to do whatever we can to ensure te reo MÄori thrives in modern Aotearoa New Zealand," she said.

Ultimately, the project will train machine learning tools to improve the quality and speed of te reo MÄori translations, with learnings available via a public database, bringing down the cost of translation for organisations across Aotearoa. Straker Translations is already working with other organisations willing to share their MÄori language content to add to the database and improve the accuracy of translations. Microsoft New Zealand Managing Director and Chief Partner Officer, ANZ, Vanessa Sorenson, said she was keen to welcome more organisations with relevant skills and data to join in the project.

"Imagine if we can enable more businesses and organisations to provide information in both our national languages. That will dramatically boost inclusion of te reo MÄori speakers, and support te reo MÄori as a living, vibrant language people can use in their everyday lives. We couldn’t be more excited to be part of that, and encourage more organisations to reach out if they would like to get involved in creating a shared resource for all of Aotearoa," she said.

A website on how other organisations can get involved will be available via Straker Translations in the coming weeks. The platform is expected to be ready for launch in mid-2023.