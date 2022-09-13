Food prices increase 8.3 percent annually, the largest in 13 years - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 - 11:45

Food prices were 8.3 percent higher in August 2022 compared with August 2021, Stats NZ said today.

This is the largest annual increase since July 2009, when annual food prices increased 8.4 percent.

In August 2022, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories measured. Compared with August 2021:

grocery food prices increased by 8.7 percent fruit and vegetable prices increased by 15 percent restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 6.5 percent meat, poultry, and fish prices increased by 7.6 percent non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 4.1 percent.

Grocery food was the largest contributor to the movement.

