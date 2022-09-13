Dairy commodities sustain high prices - Stats NZ

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 - 12:00

Price rises across dairy commodities drove an annual increase in the value of exports for dairy products, Stats NZ said today.

In the year ended July 2022, the total export value of milk powder, butter, and cheese increased $2.8 billion (17 percent) to $18.8 billion, compared with the year ended July 2021.

"Dairy products had a strong finish to the export season with a continuation of high prices, especially in the second half of the season," international trade statistics manager Alasdair Allen said.

Dairy commodities sustain high prices Overseas merchandise trade: July 2022