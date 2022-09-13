Whanau Awhina Plunket appoints Fiona Kingsford as chief executive

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 - 16:59

WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket - the country‘s largest provider of care to tamariki under five and their whÄnau - has a new leader.

Board Chair Dame Fran Wilde today announced the appointment of Fiona Kingsford as chief executive, replacing Amanda Malu who has left after six years.

"The Board is delighted to welcome Fiona, who brings significant leadership experience to the role. She has been a successful CEO in the vocational training sector and we believe her skills and leadership experience align with the future direction of WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket.

"Right now is a critical time for WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket. For more than a century we have been a constant factor in the lives of whÄnau in Aotearoa, supporting hundreds of thousands of babies and parents, but currently we are underfunded and struggling financially," says Dame Fran.

"Fiona brings leadership experience and a strong understanding of the importance of stakeholder relationships and skill needed in working in complex social and political environments. We know she will be a huge asset to the organisation at this time."

Ms Kingsford is known for her time as CEO of Competenz, one of New Zealand’s largest industry training organisations, which she transformed in a number of areas, including customer service, stakeholder engagement, product innovation and technology.

Fiona Kingsford says she is extremely excited to be joining WhÄnau Äwhina Plunket.

"We have an extraordinarily capable workforce supporting the health and wellbeing of our tamariki under five and their whÄnau and I look forward to supporting them to continue to deliver outstanding service.

"I am joining at a challenging time for the sector financially, so working closely with government ministries and health authorities to bring focus to addressing this will also be key," says Ms Kingsford.

Fiona Kingsford takes up the role in mid-October.