NZ farm machinery sales figures - TAMA

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022 - 21:20

In his presentation to the TAMA conference long-time industry analyst, Alan Kirsten broke down the sales figures for tractors and farm machinery for 2021 and through July 2022.

Alan said that strong commodity prices are bolstering tractor sales throughout New Zealand. Not only were 2021’s tractor sales (4192 tractors across all horsepower ratings) the second strongest in the past decade, sales from January to July 2022 were up considerably in most regions over the same period last year.

His figures indicate that large farmers and contractors were leading the way in tractor sales with models in the 100-180 hp range up 29 percent in 2022 and models in the 180 hp+ range up 20 percent.

The South Island is seeing particularly strong sales this year with sales in Otago up 52 percent, Southland up 48 percent and South Canterbury up 36 percent.

Sales of balers and hay tools were also up 30 percent in 2021. Other equipment enjoyed even stronger growth. Sales of silage wagons and bale feeders were up 500 percent and harvesting equipment was up 150 percent.

TAMA general manager Phil Holden said that Alan’s company Agriview was recently purchased by global agricultural market research company Kynetec, which has expanded into Australia and New Zealand in recent years.

Kynetec’s Melinda Haley spoke to the conference and discussed the ways the company gathers data. In addition to sales statistics from manufacturers and distributors, this includes gathering data from farmers, agronomists, governments, and farm management software providers.

Phil said one of the major benefits TAMA provides its members is access to Kynetec’s data on New Zealand’s agricultural industry.