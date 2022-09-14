TLC southern crew take on national line competition

Wednesday, 14 September, 2022 - 10:39

The industry’s annual line competition will face fierce competition this year when The Lines Company’s (TLC) Dion Adams, Matthew Tamaira, Brayden Crown and trainee Wiremu Te Tawhero enter the ring.

The Connexis run event is set to showcase talent from across the sector at its Annual Connection three-day event being held 27 - 29 September in Levin. The event brings together cable jointers, line mechanics and industry stakeholders from across New Zealand with competitions, a suppliers’ expo, and Connexis Excellence Awards.

"The team are really pumped to represent the greater King Country region and The Lines Company," says Network Services Manager, Jared Murrell.

"They’re keen to put the spotlight on the many skills and experience they have which helps to keep our region running."

Line Foreman and team captain Dion Adams, Line Mechanics Matthew Tamaira and Brayden Crown, along with 2021 Connexis Distribution Trainee of the Year Wiremu Te Tawhero form the four strong crew tilting for the line mechanic team title.

The Annual Connection event is designed to showcase and promote the Electricity Supply Industry; promote, recognise, and reward workforce skills, expertise and training; attract more people to join the industry; promote best practice in health and safety; and showcase new technologies and innovation.

Competitor Brayden Crown, a graduate of TLC’s trainee line mechanic programme, says the team are keen to promote the skills they have to others in the industry.

"It’s all about getting in front of others from around the country and showcasing our skills, training and knowledge," says Crown.

"We’ve got an important job helping to keep the power on, we love what we do and it’s cool to be able to show people that."

TLC often have vacancies for trainee line mechanics and encourages anyone interested in developing a career in the energy sector to apply at: https://www.thelinescompany.co.nz/about-us/work-for-us/tlc-recruitment-portal/