Aotearoa avoided a technical recession, but the outlook is awkward - Kiwibank

Following a 0.2% contraction over the Omicron-riddled March quarter, the Kiwi economy bounced back strongly. Economic output expanded 1.7%, well above our forecast of 1.1% and market consensus of 1.0%. Restrictions were relaxed with the move to the orange traffic light setting, Kiwi recovered and returned to work, and the border restrictions were further eased. The spike in tourism over the quarter (with changing seasonal patterns) saw big gains in transport, accommodation, eating out, and sports and recreational activities.

There was a strong lift in business services over the quarter. Total services represent two thirds of the economy, and rose 2.7% on the quarter. There was a massive bounce in transport (air transport in particular). The return of tourists had an outsized impact (off a very low base). According to StatsNZ "International visitor expenditure grew in the June 2022 quarter as border restrictions eased."

The concerning part of the report was household spending. According to StatsNZ "Overall household spending declined by 3.2 percent, driven by lower spending on goods such as used motor vehicles and audio-visual equipment, with a similar fall seen in retail trade activity."

So what does it mean for monetary policy - not much. It simply confirms what we know.

The RBNZ is not yet done. They’ve made that unambiguously clear. Though the headline came in weaker than they had forecast, the RBNZ is on an inflation fighting path. The end goal is an inflation rate back at target. Doing so requires domestic demand to ease back, restoring balance in the economy. Between weak confidence and deteriorating firm investment intentions, signs of slowing domestic demand are already emerging. But the RBNZ has signalled that further increases in the cash rate are needed.

We expect the RBNZ to deliver its fifth successive 50bps hike at the monetary policy review in October. And we see the cash rate reaching 4% by the end of the year.

