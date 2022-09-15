Opening of Pavlovich Transport Solutions' new bus depot at Westgate, Auckland

Thursday, 15 September, 2022 - 15:43

Auckland’s largest New Zealand owned Coach and Bus Operator, Pavlovich Coachlines Ltd, today hosted His Worship the Mayor Phil Goff in officially opening their new bus depot in Westgate, North West Auckland. This 12,000 m2 site is strategically located only 1.4kms from the planned terminus of the North West Interim Busway currently under construction.

Over three years in planning and construction, the new site provides housing for over 100 buses and coaches and all associated services.

CEO Bernard Pavlovich commented "The impending large scale capital investments by Auckland Transport into the first stages of the long overdue NW Busway also require significant capital investments from their bus operator partners to provide for the buses, drivers and depot facilities to support the long term infrastructure. This extremely important facility will provide an ideal base for the impending Western Express (WX) bus service commencing in 2023 and has been designed to allow for a full transition to Electric Buses to align with Auckland Transport’s decarbonisation goals."