Kiwi insight to help Swedish electric airplane take off

Friday, 16 September, 2022 - 06:40

Swedish electric airplane maker Heart Aerospace has named four New Zealand companies on a new Industry Advisory Board to help fast-track the release of its first electric airplane, the ES-30.

The ES-30 seats 30-passengers and can fly up to 400 kilometers in fully electric mode with zero operational emissions and low noise.

It is on track to be available for service by 2026.

Heart Aerospace founder and CEO Anders Forslund says the company aims to electrify regional air travel.

"But cannot do this alone. Decarbonizing air travel requires a collective effort," he says.

"Our partnership with Christchurch Airport means we can impact the entire aviation ecosystem from creating more efficient airplanes to enabling more accessible airports. All of which bring convenience, affordability and responsibility to the flying public."

Christchurch Airport, Air New Zealand, Sounds Air and Wellington Airport are on the 21-member Board that will offer advice to Heart Aerospace.

The members of the Industry Advisory Board will assist in defining the requirements for the ES-30 and their input will aid in the development and shorten the time to entry into service.

Christchurch Airport General Manager - Sustainability and Planning Nick Flack says the airport team is delighted to be part of the Industry Advisory Board.

"No one is in denial - aviation needs to decarbonise and globally there is an enormous effort to do so. Heart Aerospace’s ES-30 is a good example of the new generation of low and no carbon aircraft that are in development. We are 100% committed to doing all we can to get these to market," he says.

"It’s great to see a strong contingent of New Zealand businesses on the Industry Advisory Board. It highlights that Kiwi ingenuity is sought after and respected globally.

"By working together, we help Heart Aerospace make the ES-30 even more efficient and ensure we see it in Aotearoa’s skies soon," says Nick.