More time and flexibility to use Air New Zealand credits - Air New Zealand

Friday, 16 September, 2022 - 12:54

Air New Zealand is extending the expiry date on all credits to give customers more time to get back out and explore the world.

All customers who have a credit as of 30 September 2022 now have until 31 January 2024 to book a new flight and until 31 December 2024 to take that flight. For most customers that is an extension of another 12 months.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says this will be good news for around 500,000 customers who currently hold a credit with the airline.

"We know these customers are eager to travel, and this extension means they now have more than two years to do so.

"A significant portion of credit balances were due to expire in January 2023 but given New Zealand’s border has only fully reopened in the last couple of months, we think it’s the right thing to do to extend the expiry of credits given customers haven’t had many opportunities to use them."

Ms Geraghty says with high demand for flights and limited capacity on the network, this extension gives customers more time to book early to take advantage of lower fares.

"By the end of October, we will have all 29 international ports up and running including our new service to New York, and over the New Zealand summer, we’ll be back at 80% of our pre-Covid international capacity. This opens up more choice for customers on when and where they fly."

There is no need to call the contact centre as the airline will be emailing those customers who hold credits to let them know about the good news over the coming week. Customers who booked through a third party should contact them for more information.

Any new credits issued from 1 October 2022 will have a 12-month expiry date to book new flights and a further 12 months to travel.