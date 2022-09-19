.nz is a trusted domain of choice for businesses, consumers in Aotearoa - InternetNZ

Monday, 19 September, 2022 - 14:47

New research, released today by InternetNZ, shows that .nz remains the most trusted domain for New Zealanders and their online presence.

71% of New Zealand businesses - up from 58% in 2020 - agree that .nz domains are more trustworthy than other domain names.

The businesses choose .nz (that includes .co.nz, org.nz, .net.nz, .maori.nz etc.) to show they are based in Aotearoa, proud to be a New Zealand business and to attract local traffic to their websites.

InternetNZ Tumuwhanake | General Manager Customer and Product, Tim Johnson, says consumers share the sentiment as well.

"Our data shows that 76% of consumers in Aotearoa look for domains that end with .nz when searching online, with 72% typing nz or .nz as part of their search," says Johnson.

According to the research findings, 64% of all businesses and 24% of all consumers in New Zealand say they own or manage a domain name.

"Among those who own any type of domain, 70% of businesses and 64% of consumers have a .nz domain," says Tim Johnson.

It equates to 44% of all Aotearoa businesses and 15% of all consumers in New Zealand owning a .nz domain.

With .nz domains being the first choice for most New Zealanders, .com domains come second in popularity. .com domains are primarily associated with international traffic by the respondents.

InternetNZ conducts regular consumer and businesses research to provide insight into how Aotearoa businesses and consumers use domain names and their thoughts around different types of domain names.

https://internetnz.nz/nz-consumers-and-businesses-research