Macca's National Hiring Day this Saturday

Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 - 14:40

Macca’s 170 restaurants across New Zealand are preparing to collectively employ 2,000 new staff on National Hiring Day, Saturday 24 September. The day will provide Kiwi’s with the opportunity to interview in restaurants and be hired on the spot.

McDonald’s New Zealand employs more than 11,000 staff, making it one of the country’s largest employers and invests more than $7 million on training crew and managers every year.

In partnership with franchisees, McDonald’s plays an important role as a key employer and economic contributor to local communities across the country.

Regional breakdown of positions available:

Region Jobs

Upper North Island 700

Central North Island 400

Lower North Island 400

South Island 500

In a buoyant job market, job hunters are looking for employers that offer more than just wages. McDonald’s is looking to employ people of all ages and experience levels, offering a supportive working environment, outstanding training and development opportunities, and the flexibility to suit all circumstances.

"We are proud to provide essential job opportunities for 2,000 Kiwi’s right now, as part of this year’s recruitment drive," says Kylie Freeland, MD New Zealand and Pacific Islands.

"So many of our people have started their careers with McDonald’s on the restaurant floor and gone on to become restaurant managers, franchisees and senior leaders at our national head office.

McDonald’s offers staff the opportunity to gain NZQA recognised certifications in the business, retail, food service and hospitality sectors. This includes a range of scholarships and tailored training programs for high performing restaurant staff, to help build their professional skills and career opportunities both within McDonald’s and other industries.

"By supporting the professional development of our people, we know we can help make a genuine positive contribution to the local areas we operate in and provide workplace skills applicable to any career.

"Whether you are looking for your first job, interested in a career in management, want to sharpen your barista skills, or simply pick up some casual work, we would love to hear from you."

Full-time, part-time and casual roles are available for people of all ages and experience levels, with McDonald’s committed to providing employees with the flexibility to work the days and times to suit their lifestyle.