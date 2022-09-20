Whittaker's new Hazella another premium addition to the range

Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 - 16:47

Whittaker’s is pleased to release Hazella, a 250g block that features a silky-smooth hazelnut gianduja centre encased in Whittaker’s classic 33% cocoa Creamy Milk chocolate.

Whittaker’s Product Development Manager, Megan Sinclair, says the new flavour brings a touch of indulgence to Whittaker’s core 250g range.

"With the harmonious balance between the delicious gianduja filling and generous Whittaker’s classic Creamy Milk chocolate shell, we think Hazella is simply perfection wrapped in perfection.

"Hazella also speaks to what Whittaker’s is famous for - good honest chocolate using only the highest quality ingredients," says Megan.

Whittaker’s silky-smooth hazelnut gianduja is unique as it has been created using state-of-the-art technology, which perfectly blends the ingredients so that palm oil is not required to stabilise the gianduja filling as is commonly the case. This also ensures a smooth filling with a high percentage of ground hazelnut and chocolate.

"Whittaker’s entire chocolate range is proudly palm oil-free, and Hazella is not only true to this commitment but is also absolutely delicious and incredibly moreish. We hope Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers will love it as much as we do," says Megan.

Like all Whittaker’s chocolate, Whittaker’s Hazella is made from beans-to-bar at its single factory in Porirua. It is also Rainforest Alliance Certified™, as is Whittaker’s entire range of products that are crafted with Ghanaian cocoa beans.

Hazella is a permanent addition to Whittaker’s core range and is available in a classic 250g block. It will be available in stores nationwide from Monday 26 September 2022.