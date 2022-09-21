DWN new partnership connects members to financial 'know-how'

Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 - 10:14

Dairy Women’s Network (DWN) is excited to announce their new partnership with CMK Chartered Accountants.

Jules Benton, DWN CEO, says "we are always listening to our members. One of the things we often hear is how they’d love to have more knowledge to support the running of a profitable and sustainable farming business. We believe in making sure our members get the support they need."

"It’s a fantastic step to build this partnership with CMK Chartered Accountants. They are based in Taranaki with over 70-years of strong agricultural focus, so they really get what farming is about and are already trusted advisors to many. I know first-hand how passionate they are about understanding their client’s businesses and their goals. "One of their Associates is a volunteer Regional Leader with DWN, so we know they understand what our members are looking for."

CMK Chartered Accountants will support DWN to deliver webinars and workshops to members, offering insights, tips and advice.

Andrew Darke, CMK Principal, says "we’re really happy to be partnering with DWN, and offering women across the dairy sector financial know-how and insights. We believe in stripping away the financial buzzwords and unnecessary complexity. It’s a particularly exciting connection for us as we’ll get to learn from DWN members too.

CMK have strong connections to the dairy sector in the Taranaki area, as well as reach nationally. As business owners, CMK put people at the heart of what they do and know first-hand how strong teams build great businesses. John Dazley, CMK Principal, says "we always hear about the strength of trusted advisors as part of the farming team and for us, as accountants, we’re right in there with you, walking alongside you in your farming business.

"We take pride in working closely with our clients, creating strong partnerships, to support them build great teams and successful businesses. This seemed a natural partnership to enter, helping farming businesses to realise their potential. "

The partnership comes into effect on 1 October 2022, and webinars and events will be posted on the DWN website.