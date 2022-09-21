Mortgage Express Limited appoints Luke Meintjes as Sales Manager

Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 - 15:10

Mortgage Express Limited (Mortgage Express) is pleased to announce that Luke Meintjes has been appointed Sales Manager of Mortgage Express, effective 19 September 2022.

Luke joins Mortgage Express from Heartland Bank where he was the Business Development and Relationship Manager for 7 years. Luke brings with him over 30 years’ experience in business development and relationship management, and a solid background in the financial services industry.

Additionally, Luke’s previous experience as a lending specialist and mortgage adviser, in both New Zealand and Australia, will benefit Mortgage Express with skills that include:

- Strong focus on supporting teams and individuals

- Ability to forge trusting relationships

- Business planning experience

- Coaching and developing skills

Luke’s responsibilities as Sales Manager will focus around building the Mortgage Express adviser team, providing support and training, regular contact with business owners, managing compliance matters, and ensuring exceptional customer outcomes, amongst other tasks.

"Having worked both sides of the fence, Luke understands the challenges advisers face, and has the skills and knowledge to support them", said Sarah Johnston, CEO of Mortgage Express.

"I’m excited to have the opportunity to share the knowledge I’ve gained over the past 30 years, to help advisers and their teams grow their own businesses", said Luke.

"It’s important to understand the market that we’re in, and to have the skills and support needed to adapt", said Luke. "I believe I have much to offer the team at Mortgage Express."

Luke will be based in the Auckland office.