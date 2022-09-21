Parnell's French Markets set to relaunch in Parnell Quarter

Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 - 16:22

Parnell’s iconic French Markets are set to return with new tenant Buono Delicatessens.

Later this month the country’s newest premier delicatessen chain will open its retail store and relaunch the markets that were disestablished last year.

Buono owner, Richard Casey said the site ticked all the boxes for the business.

"It’s in a very accessible central location with ample car parking, the Parnell demographic is ideal for our target market, the site has a long and successful business history, and it presents a fantastic opportunity to continue the iconic weekend markets" he said.

"Buono will be providing delicatessen, café, and retail amenities as our goal is to bring good food to food lovers across Auckland with specialist products, knowledge, sampling, fresh produce, and an environment that people look forward to visiting time and time again."

Previous tenants Elizabeth and Mike Lind announced the closure of their French shop and café La Cigale last year, after 24 years of "bringing France to Parnell".

The French Markets had regularly been voted as the city’s best food market by Metro magazine, and property landlord Masfen were committed to continuing their legacy at the Parnell Quarter. Masfen approached JLL New Zealand Brokers to seek a new tenant that would be willing and able to achieve this. Buono had been looking for an Auckland location and met the needs of all parties, including dozens of existing stall holders at the markets and the Parnell community.

Parnell Business Association general manager Cheryl Adamson said the precinct was thrilled to welcome the new retail deli to the growing community in St George’s Bay Road, and expected that it would become the go-to weekend spot, given there was no supermarket in the area.

"The fact that Buono will continue the much loved weekend markets is amazing news, as they are an institution. The area hasn’t been quite the same without the markets, which brought out the area’s food lovers and was a huge contributor to the buzz of Parnell’s weekend vibe."

The retail deli will officially open their doors to the public on the 23rd Sept. and the markets, under the name of Gastro Markets, will start up again on the 1st October.