Deloitte to merge with ETOS

Thursday, 22 September, 2022 - 09:36

Deloitte announced today that it will be expanding its treasury services as it merges with specialist treasury operational services firm ETOS.

Deloitte NZ Chief Executive Officer, Mike Horne said the move was an exciting one for Deloitte. "This merger will enhance the breadth of our offering to clients, as well as add to the expertise and knowledge of the Deloitte team."

The entire ETOS team of 12 staff has joined Deloitte in Australia and New Zealand, with three based in Sydney and nine in Auckland. ETOS CEO (Bruce Edhouse) and Executive Director (Lesley Mitchell) have joined as Deloitte partners.

ETOS Chairman, Roger Kerr said "The Board of Directors and shareholders of the company - Lesley Mitchell, Richard Eaddy, and I - saw the opportunity of the merger to provide for enhanced future growth of the outsourcing services as part of the Deloitte network, including considerable benefits to employees and clients, that a private-owned company could not match."

A complete treasury service is available now for clients with Deloitte specialists available to assist with treasury operations, implementations across all treasury practices, and advice. Other treasury functions also available include hedge accounting advice, instrument valuation, liquidity analysis and IBR (shadow credit rating).

"This was a logical next step for our business in terms of growth and is a reflection of our success and ongoing commitment to ensure our clients experience the highest level of services," Mr Horne said.