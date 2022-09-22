Armageddon Expo organisers 'hopeful' in face of Auckland Showgrounds battle

Thursday, 22 September, 2022 - 14:16

Armageddon Expo organisers are holding out hope the Auckland Showgrounds court case will be resolved in time for their biggest event.

A battle over ownership of the showgrounds has been ongoing after the venue went into liquidation in2021, with the High Court ruling it must be predominantly used as a public event space.

The site has been closed since June 30 while the owners, the Cornwall Park Trust Board, decide on its future. The board had proposed to lease the showgrounds to a film company, Auckland’s Xytech Studio Management, in favour of an events- industry proposal.

Armageddon Expo director William Geradts says his team are waiting for a resolution so they can host their biggest event of the year over Labour Weekend this October 21-24.

"We have spent every waking hour working on this, trying to find loopholes and ways to make this happen now so we can move forward," he says.

"We have been talking with all parties involved with the venue in the hope that we will beset, and in the end, it comes back to waiting for a High Court decision before we can get final permission."

He says if the venue ceases to be available as an event space, it could be a death knell for the Auckland Armageddon Expo.

"Without exaggeration, if we can’t use the showgrounds, our June show might well havebeen our last event in the region, which is a huge blow not only for us but for the events industry."

"This is the only large-scale pop culture event in Auckland, so it would be a big loss if we couldn’t keep going."

He says the Auckland Armageddon Expo is the company’s largest event and routinely brings inmillions of dollars not only in revenue, but also to the region’s economy.

"The court result has been expected for the last few weeks and literally can drop any moment. Once we have this, we should be all ready to go."

"So, we have decided to roll the dice, eat a lot of extra costs, and light the beacons untilhope is rekindled- there are a lot of people, including fans and exhibitors, who really want this event to happen."

He says he will hold out until September 30 th for the outcome, but can’t afford to stretch it out further.

"We’ve got a line-up of international celebrity guests to fly in, as well as thousands of dollars in advertisingand a number of exhibitors relying on us for this event, and as much as we want to pull it off we can’t wait much longer."

"If this event happens it will be the biggest public expo in NZ for 2022. Everyone wants it tohappen, we’ve had an unbelievable amount of support and positive feedback from the public, so we’re trying our best to make it work."